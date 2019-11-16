With Friday’s announcement that the Killeen City Council had selected James “Kent” Cagle to be the new city manager, the city took a major step toward administrative stability.

Cagle has more than 18 years of city management experience and has worked in local government for 32 years. He most recently served as Leander’s city manager from November 2011 to May of this year. Prior to that, he was Duncanville’s city manager from 2001 to 2011, following four years as its assistant city manager.

