The Democratic platform is “Reduce Oil,” which causes U.S. oil production to be reduced and foreign oil imports to be increased in order to meet total U.S. oil demand.
You and I and all other tax paying Americans are paying foreigners for these oil imports. Foreign oil imports endanger national security.
In 2017, we American taxpayers paid $141 billion for foreign oil. When data becomes available for 2018, the cost of foreign oil will be much more.
This $141 billion in 2017 should have gone to tax paying Americans. Why is it that so many Americans cannot understand the endangerment to national security and the economic fiasco that Democrats have caused all American taxpayers?
Sel Graham
Austin
