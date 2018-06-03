To the Editor:
Americans are complaining of higher gasoline prices. The reason why gasoline prices are increasing is because foreign oil imports are currently increasing.
Foreign oil imports are historically more expensive than domestic oil. Democrats have been against domestic oil since President Carter’s 1980 Domestic Crude Oil Windfall Profits Tax which destroyed proven domestic oil reserves, put a million Americans out of work, and caused a recession.
Currently, because of the Democrats’ anti-domestic oil policy, the U.S. is dependent upon foreign oil imports for 46 percent of its oil supply.
This is actually a 38-year-old national security issue.
Sel Graham
Austin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.