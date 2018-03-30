To the Editor:
The Endangered Species Act of 1973, our most cherished conservation law, passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support (92-0 in the Senate, and 394-4 in the House). This law saved our national symbol, the bald eagle, from extinction. To date, more than 1,300 imperiled species of plants, fish and wildlife have been protected of which only 10 have gone extinct. A 2015 national poll conducted by Tulchin Research found that 90 percent of American voters support the Endangered Species Act.
Unfortunately, there remains the 10 percent who don’t support it — including some politicians. As congressional lawmakers debate several must-pass appropriations bills for 2018, a few lawmakers have appended “poison pill” riders which have little or nothing to do with the appropriations legislation under consideration.
In the FY 2018 House and Senate Interior/EPA appropriations bills, there are 12 riders aimed at undermining the Endangered Species Act. Among the most controversial proposals is a rider that would remove federal protections for Great Lakes and Wyoming wolves. It would also block any future lawsuits.
The Endangered Species Act is, itself, threatened with extinction unless we, the voters, take action. Recently, letters from 241 conservation groups, 31 U.S. senators, and 104 U.S. representatives were sent to congressional lawmakers — all opposing the inclusion of anti-wildlife riders on appropriations bills. If you are among the 90 percent of American voters who support the Endangered Species Act, now is the time to defend it. Please contact your U.S. congressional representatives and urge them to oppose the inclusion of anti-wildlife riders on appropriation bills.
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
