To the Editor:
As a Belton resident and election judge, I want to comment on the current inadequate state of Bell County election equipment and procedures.
I have personally observed increasing mechanical issues with voting machines that are over a decade old. I’ve seen voters disenfranchised because of ballot shortages.
I’ve seen, and personally had to inform voters at my polling location, including military personnel that they were in the wrong polling location and that their polling location was somewhere far across the county. In many cases those voters did not have enough time to reach their polling location and were also disenfranchised.
There have been calls for close to two years now to the Bell County Commissioners Court to both replace our outdated and failing election equipment, and to implement Vote Centers as a number of other Texas counties have done.
The idea of Vote Centers is that on Election Day, as in early voting, a Bell County voter may cast their ballot in any polling location, regardless of precinct. This would eliminate the issue of voters in the wrong polling locations.
New voting equipment, as demonstrated two years ago by the two major providers, Hart and ES&S, would allow for the creation of Vote Centers, and retain a paper trail of ballots. This would be done using special plain paper stock instead of pre-printed ballots. Unused paper stock would be available for future elections and not thrown away, wasting taxpayer money.
To this point in time, the commissioners have not done a thing. They have kicked the can down the road for close to two years. They have prioritized public projects such as the equine center that benefits a limited number of Bell County residents at the expense of approximately 186,000 registered Bell County voters.
County Commissioners, it’s time to act!
William Rosenberg
Belton
