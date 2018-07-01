To the Editor:
The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2018 Alzheimer’s disease Facts and Figures report reveals a steep increase in the strain of Alzheimer’s disease on people living with the disease, their families, caregivers and society at large. For the second consecutive year, the total national cost of caring for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias will exceed a quarter of a trillion dollars, amounting to $277 billion in 2018. The number of people now dealing with Alzheimer’s has risen to 5.7 million persons nationwide. Last year a person was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds; now it’s every 65 seconds.
These statistics require our immediate attention and Congress is the one body that can take the lead in bringing us toward a world without Alzheimer’s. Currently there is a new bill in Congress that desperately needs the support of congressmen. The Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 4256) will reframe Alzheimer’s disease from an “old person’s” disease to what it really is — a public health crisis. This bill will create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions.
The Alzheimer’s Association calls on District 31 Congressman John Carter and District 25 Congressman Roger Williams to co-sponsor the Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 4256).
We are confident that with their support, one day we will have a treatment or a cure, and no more families in the 25th and 31st congressional districts will have to face the burdens of this devastating disease.
Stephenie Evans
Belton
