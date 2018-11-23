To the Editor:
As a veteran, I am deeply ashamed that President Trump went to France and once again, with a frowning face and infamous tweets, trashed our foreign allies and friends but suddenly had a giant smile when Vladimir Putin arrived.
The entire trip was planned to pay tribute to our glorious fallen soldiers on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Trump miserably failed his presidential duty to pay respect and honor the fallen, although other world leaders did their duty.
Once again, nothing is ever Trump’s fault; therefore, blame the rain.
Upon his return and on Veterans Day, he stayed in the White House and refused to even drive a short 10 minutes over Memorial Bridge to Arlington National Cemetery to honor thousands buried there.
What a huge insult to those who gave their all, those who served and those who serve today. He hides behind the military for his own political purposes.
He rails against athletes who fail to stand for the anthem but sends soldiers to the southern border for migrants hundreds of miles away, thus keeping our soldiers away from their families for the holidays.
Tweets about the (so-called) invading, disease-carrying caravan have immediately stopped since the midterm elections and then he wanted to stop the Florida ballot count by disenfranchising foreign military votes.
Trump cannot even offer a word of comfort, a word for unity or a word of civility to the nation.
His actions speak to his character and his true feelings regarding our military.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
