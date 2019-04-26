To the Editor:
The following are statements by three Republican senators on the impeachment of President Clinton. Suddenly these senators think the Trump investigation is over and we should just “move on.” This is the absolute sickening height of hypocrisy.
Mitch McConnell said he wanted to draw attention to a “serious and deeply troubling crisis” in the country. “This is a crisis of confidence, of credibility and of integrity. Our nation is indeed at a crossroads: Will we pursue the search for truth, or will we dodge, weave and evade the truth?”
Lindsey Graham said, “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Because impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office.”
And from Sen. Charles Grassley: “The true tragedy in this case is the collapse of the president’s moral authority.” “... once you lose your moral authority to lead, you are a failure as a leader. The presidency is not merely an administrative office; it is preeminently a place of moral leadership.
“Another abuse of power: The full powers of the White House were on lease to stonewall the process and to attack the credibility of those who investigated him. ... is it OK to lie because the president does it? The American people have a right to expect their president to be completely truthful.”
I guess things are different NOW.
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.