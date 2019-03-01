To the Editor:
George Washington gave us “When one side only of a story is heard and often repeated, the human mind becomes impressed with it insensibly.” Abraham Lincoln gave us “Four Score and seven years.” Rutherford Hayes gave us “He serves his party best who serves the country best.” FDR gave us “You have nothing to fear, except fear itself.” Ronald Reagan gave us “Shining City on a Hill.” John Kennedy gave us “Ask not what your country can do for you …” George H.W. Bush gave us “America is never wholly herself unless she is engaged in high moral principle.” George W. Bush gave us “We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds …”
These are some heartfelt, inspiring words from our previous presidents that describe our values and ideals. These are the “memorable” ones from our current president. “Crooked,” “Fake,” “Loser,” “Liddle,” “Hoax,” “Lyin’,” “Scam,” “Psycho,” “S.O.B.,” “Phony,” “Witch Hunt,” “Rigged,” “Flunky,” “Little rocket man,” “low life,” “lost soul,” “slime ball,” “s---hole,” and so many more.
I think that words say a lot about a person’s character. Which set of words promote love of country, U.S. values and patriotism?
Which of these presidential words would you aspire to teach your children and which would be a role model for your children?
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.