To the Editor:
The U.S. (including Texas) increased its pork exports to China more than 85 percent in recent years. Last year China opened up its market once again to Texas beef.
Texas exports of pork and beef amounted to over $1 billion last year. These same exports to Japan and South Korea have fallen by more than 10 percent and the price of pork has fallen as well.
Trump pulling out of the Trans Pacific Partnership caused Japan to place tariffs on beef. Japan is now getting better beef prices from Australia (a TPP member).
Trump’s constant critique of Mexico is causing Mexico to start selling their beef to Japan and South Korea as well as Indonesia — thereby hurting Texas exports.
China has 400 million people in their middle class and they like U.S. beef. Now China is placing 25 percent tariffs on U.S. pork and beef.
Texas farmers will be heavily impacted on pecans as well.One-third of U.S. pecans are exported to China. Now those Texas pecan growers will face a 25 percent tariff, which will result in fewer exports to China.
In addition to these China tariffs, Texas is also facing another export problem with Mexico. Mexico was buying millions of dollars of Texas wheat and corn. Now Mexico is seeking wheat and corn from South American countries.
Trump says trade wars are easy to win. Texas farmers are not winning. Other countries will also place tariffs on U.S. exports.
This is only the beginning.
Randy Broussard
Belton
