To the Editor:
Imagine that you are a Texas soybean farmer who has spent 30 years developing a trade relationship with China and other countries.
Then suddenly all of your 30-year efforts are tossed into the soybean silo by Trump’s tariffs (AKA Trump Tax) resulting in a trade war.
You now have stored soybeans with no sales and no end in sight.
Then you learn that Russia is selling soybeans to China.
Then, to make matters worse, you learn that China is buying soybeans from Brazil and that China is investing money in Brazil to build up their infrastructure to expand their growth of soybeans.
You have silos full of soybeans and now 30 years of work down the drain.
If President Trump’s trade war ended today, there is no guarantee that these trade markets will return to US markets.
Even if they do, you will have to lower your already pitiful profits to compete with Russia and Brazil and others.
As a farmer, you depend upon reliability which no longer exists. What are you going to plant now?
Trump gave you our tax dollars to fix the chaos that he alone created. Now he wants to give you more of our tax dollars — that amounts to less than $2/bushel.
The president of the National Black Farmers Association did not get any bailout money. The lobster fisherman also lost $100 million in sales but also received no bailout.
Reminder — China says no more concessions.
That is not winning.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
