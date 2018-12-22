To the Editor:
“Unto you is born this day … a Saviour which is Christ the Lord.” The “babe” born was the “Son of God” who took upon Himself our nature as Man for perpetuity. “God was manifest in the flesh.” “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners”, offering forgiveness and “everlasting life” to “whosoever believeth in Him” (Luke 2:11,12; John 3:16; 1 Tim 1:15; 3:16 KJV).
The Creator, Ruler, and King of all heaven and earth was laid “in a manger because there was no room” for Him “in the inn!” (Psalm 103:19; John 1:1-3,10-14; 1 Tim 6:14,15; Luke 2:7).
All the world gave the Saviour was a stable for His cradle, a cross on which to die, and a borrowed grave for His murdered body.
Today there is “no room” for Christ, His Word, and Holy Law in America’s “inns”— government, courts, politics, the news media, schools/universities, commerce, workplaces, marriage, families, churches, free speech, “tolerance”— even conversations in Christian homes.
These “inns” overflow with wickedness, lies, cursing, frivolity, idleness, the love of money, pleasure, and/or the world (1 Tim 6:10; 2 Tim 3:1-4; 1 John 2:15,16).
America will not tolerate the “only true” God (John 17:3) but has room for all other gods. Today America has “no room” for you if you have room for Christ and the Bible (John 15:18-20).
Jesus Christ, will return again not as a babe but as “Judge of all the earth” (Gen 18:25). He “shall punish with everlasting destruction” those who “know not God, and … obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Thes 1:7-9; Mat 25:31-46).
“This day” is there “room” for the “Saviour,” “Christ the Lord,” in the “inn” of your heart?
“Joy to the world, the Lord is come!
Let earth receive her King!
Let every heart, prepare Him room ...!”
Michael W. Ellis
Belton
