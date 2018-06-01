To the Editor:
With the aid of my spotting scope, I got my first glimpse of this year’s wolf pups two days after arriving in Yellowstone National Park.
The tiny black and gray fur balls belonged to the eight-member Junction Butte Pack.
At first, only two appeared outside the den, a hole the wolves had dug into a mountainside overlooking Slough Creek. It was also over a mile away from the nearest wolf watchers.
A day later, the official count had grown to 11 pups — eight black and three gray.
That’s a lot of pups! I soon learned why.
Usually, only the pack’s alpha pair breed. This spring the pack’s four females were all pregnant.
Three females gave birth to their pups in two dens at Slough Creek. One, the pack’s alpha female, had denned alone on a steep slope.
Unfortunately, she injured a leg while hunting, which made the climb to her den painfully difficult. Her solution to the problem was to move her pups to the other, more accessible, den despite the fact that it was already being shared by her sister and another female.
Wolf biologists and wolf watchers alike were amazed. Three wolf moms and three litters of pups sharing the same den was unheard of.
And the pups were growing fast. By the end of my first week of observation they appeared to have doubled in size. Wolf pups in their first 14 weeks grow at a weekly rate of 2.6 pounds for females and 3.3 pounds for males. By the beginning of winter, the pups will be nearly as large as their parents and physically able to join the pack on hunting trips.
All that being said, if you want to give the family a thrill this summer, take them to Yellowstone to see the wolf pups!
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
