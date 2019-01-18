To the Editor:
The Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act will create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions.
I felt it only appropriate to write and thank the community for contacting their members of Congress and letting them know we want to see everything possible done for families living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
I also would like to thank the members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for supporting this bill.
The BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act passed both the U.S. House and Senate, and on Dec. 31, 2018, President Trump signed it into law.
This means the more than 5 million Americans and their families will have somewhere to turn for answers and assistance after diagnosis, in one word ... Hope.
During the 86th Texas Legislative session, The Alzheimer’s Association will be advocating for the approximately 380,000 Texans living with this disease.
One of the Alzheimer’s Associations 2019 Texas Policy Priorities is to update the Texas State Plan on Alzheimer’s disease.
Texas was one of the first states to have a state plan to address the burden of Alzheimer’s disease in our state. That plan expired in 2015.
This year we will be contacting the Texas Legislature to hopefully get a plan in place to attack Alzheimer’s and other dementias as well as help our fellow Texans.
Stephenie Evans
Belton
