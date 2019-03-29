Belton reader urges opposition to USFWS’s wolf delisting proposal
To the Editor:
On March 15, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service posted in the Federal Register a proposal to remove Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in all lower 48 states. The official 60-day public comment period on the proposal is happening now through May 15.
The USFWS’s assertion that gray wolves have successfully recovered and no longer warrant ESA protection is premature, a distortion of reality, and an undisguised attempt to wash their hands of a controversial species.
The proposal is clearly politically motivated and doesn’t represent the “best available science” required by the ESA. If implemented, the proposal would turn over the management of wolves to all lower 48 states and allow them to initiate hunting and trapping seasons.
We have seen how well that has worked in wolf-hostile states like Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming where wolves are killed by the hundreds annually after federal protections were removed. Montana’s wolf trophy hunting season, for example, just closed with 316 wolves killed, plus an unknown number poached or otherwise killed by vehicles, other wolves, and disease. Such staggering losses are unsustainable and, if allowed to continue unchecked, will undo 40 years of gray wolf recovery.
The reality is gray wolves have not recovered as a species in the lower 48 states. The USFWS guesstimates the population now numbers about 5,000 — a mere fraction of the estimated 2 million that once roamed North America when Europeans first arrived. Gray wolves have returned to only 10 percent of their historic range while millions of acres of suitable habitat exist in Colorado, Utah and Nevada, where the howl of a wolf hasn’t been heard in a hundred years.
Join the fight to protect America’s gray wolves by submitting an official comment to: https://www.regulations.gov/comment?D=FWS-HQ-ES-2018-0097-0001
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
