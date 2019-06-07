To the Editor:
RE: Letter from Mr. Warren Townsend
Sir, thanks for taking notice of the advertising for KOOV that was generously provided by one of our donors. As a nonprofit, non-commercial station, we rely on the generosity of our listeners.
To answer your question, (Letter on 11 May) Yes, the Bible, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and the Magisterium, all specifically address the sanctity of life and that Catholics who want to follow the path that Jesus Christ laid out for us must follow this precept. All of us are charged by Jesus Christ to “love another. Such as my love has been for you” (John 13:34). That love for one another means we have a responsibility to protect the innocent and those that are de-humanized.
But, Sir, please don’t take my word for it. Please tune in to 106.9 FM and listen to the experts. Specifically, tune into “Called to Communion with Dr. David Anders” at 1 p.m., where he answers questions about objections to the Catholic Faith. Or from 5-7 p.m., “Catholic Answers Live,” where a host of acknowledged experts provide a forum for believers and non-believers alike to get answers to questions based on the Bible, history, logic, common sense and love.
Finally, I agree with your proposition that we should spend “more money for foster care and adoption.” But that requires the use of laws to ensure that Catholic and secular agencies are not forced to subscribe to policies and procedures that violate their conscious and their own faith. God bless you. We will keep praying for you, and ask that you do the same for us.
Tom McNew
Armor of God Catholic Radio
Copperas Cove
