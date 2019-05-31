To the Editor:
The May 24 edition of the Harker Heights Herald contained an article about conditional-use permits in the city.
Unfortunately, there is a CUP (Ordinance No. 2017-13) in my neighborhood, allowing B-2 businesses to operate at 103 E. Knights Way/E. FM 2410 (this property was formerly 1909 Forest Hills).
The CUP restricts the businesses to “A maximum of two (2) businesses may occupy the building.”
In fact, there are 12 business occupying the premises.
The CUP also states parking “must only be on the south side accessible from East Knights Way.” In fact, vehicles routinely park on both sides of Forest Hills.
City ordinances allow a fine not to exceed $2,000 for each day in which a violation is committed. This provision is toothless unless the city proactively enforces CUP restrictions rather than merely waiting for residents to complain.
When my wife and I purchased our house 35 years ago, we never envisioned the city would allow a business to operate in our neighborhood.
Now we must live with the council’s decision. So, too, must the owner and occupant of the premises.
We are not anti-business. But we are strongly pro-neighborhood.
Joe and Jennifer Hogan
Harker Heights
