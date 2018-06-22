To the Editor:
For the Children
First they came for the Mexicans, and I did not speak out —
Because I was not a Mexican.
Then they came for the Muslims, and I did not speak out —
Because I was not a Muslim.
Then they came for the Immigrants, and I did not speak out —
Because I was not an Immigrant.
Then they came for the Children, and I did not speak out —
Because I had no Child.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
Paraphrased from the work of Martin Niemöller (1892–1984).
What has occurred and is occurring right here in our America is reprehensible; it is not a matter of justice, a matter of politics or business as usual. It is a matter of basic American morality and ethics. Even his Holiness, the pope, has spoken out against this travesty, this terroristic act. This is not just a violation of American standards or Christian standards, it is an abhorrence to the American people. Literally millions of Americans have fought and died to oppose such terroristic acts.
So you think this is not so? Hitler’s Nazi Party did it to the Jews, Stalin did it to the Jews as well (and many others), and Chairman Mao did this to millions of his own Chinese people. And now President Trump is doing it right here in these United States. There is no lie Mister Trump can tell that will absolve or excuse him from full responsibility for this terroristic act.
What can you do? In November vote for the candidate who did act or the new candidate seeking a seat and promises to act! This is the American way, when and where we express our views through our vote.
Kenneth Thomas
Copperas Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.