To the Editor:
Regarding veterans benefits: I do not think these should be easy to get or the system would be fully abused. That said, it is a complicated, bureaucratic, purposely made difficult system to deny only the most determined veteran to obtain benefits.
I recently was linked with a Texas veterans counselor who is a godsend, but they are extremely limited how they may help the veteran. I spoke with one yesterday who told me, “You have to play their game.”
Specifically, I have requested additional aid as I have profound hearing loss. Throughout my Army career I had a significant hearing profile caused as hearing protection in the early days was never stressed. Actually, one was considered a sissy if they used hearing protection in the ’50s. We pay the price.
In the last 90 days I have been subjected to three hearing exams and a fourth one is scheduled. All have been with a licensed audiologist — the last was a test at the VA in Temple. When scheduled for the fourth exam, I attempted to call the VA to inquire, but the people who schedule the exams are secret. Their identity is not made available to the average vet. I asked one of the managers to have someone call me. They did not. I will attend my fourth exam with the expectation that I will have a fifth or sixth test as well. I really think the VA prolongs these until the vet gives up or dies.
Larry Letzer
Copperas Cove
