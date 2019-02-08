To the Editor:
So, Cedrick Marks is wanted in the murders of two people in Central Texas and gets arrested in Michigan. Bell County decides to go the “let’s contract this transport out” route and hires a “private prisoner transport” company.
They get to Conroe, Texas, and Marks manages to escape?
Come on! Mind you, he was supposedly in full restraints and wearing an orange jump suit. Full restraints is basically defined as being both handcuffed as well as having leg irons on. There is a chain around the inmate’s waist to which the handcuffs are secured by a lock, the chain also goes between the handcuffs down to the leg irons.
Being observed by anyone, a person is in no way going to get out of that situation.
Bell County officials allowed this to happen by hiring some BS company to complete this transfer.
This should have been done by the sheriff himself or the Texas Rangers.
Totally unacceptable.
Charlie Lumpkins
Copperas Cove
