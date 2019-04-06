To the Editor:
I’m torn between feeling confused or insulted by the Copperas Cove City Council’s decision to ask for feedback from the community on their “master plan” for Business Highway 190.
For Pete’s sake — the changes are already underway, but now the residents should contact them by email and ONLY by email.
News flash: Not everyone has a computer. Even worse, the email address has 52 characters.
The Cove is a small community and one of the virtues of 190 is the middle passing lane, which made access to either side easy. The hometown merchants who choose to do business here should be encouraged in every way. Some small changes have been adopted after many people voiced their concerns.
The planned sidewalk will be smaller. While 190 is a vital part of the Cove, I have yet to see a family choosing that locale for their evening stroll.
Well, now I’ve decided. I’m insulted.
Carole Arnold
Copperas Cove
