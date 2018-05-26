To the Editor:
The Herald had a recent story about excessive wait times at local DMV offices to obtain or renew drivers licenses.
Drivers over the age of 78 may not renew online, but must personally go to the DMV to have their eyes checked and to see if the person is animate.
This is a 4- to 7-hour wait as the staffing levels of the DMV are inadequate to handle normal business.
So, why not allow doctors’ offices to visually test and verify the functionality of the applicant?
Physicians can charge a nominal fee $25-40 and include a test of the vitals. If the applicant passes, an online mechanism can be built to allow the doctors office to certify the driver passed the requisite test and is physically capable of safe driving. Seems like a win-win for everyone.
Larry Letzer
Copperas Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.