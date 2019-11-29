To the Editor:

In response to Ms. Andrews’ letter of Nov. 24, I have to ask where the Democrat voices have been over the past 30 years.

Ttaylor40
Believe it or not most of “where were you?” are old trope narratives of divisiveness. There were folks who condemn Clinton but to believe that right has a higher moral character is exactly wrong with our current politics. There is only one who believe they are moral the authority and religious judges for America and they aren’t Democrats.

