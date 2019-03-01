To the Editor:
Compliments of cyberspace, I’m having one of those “what was he thinking’ moments.”
I just looked at a picture depicting tire tracks in the snow leading up to the base of an 8-foot-tall snowman.
What would prompt someone to decide to destroy some kid’s snowman with their car?
The driver must not have been too familiar with the setting but deliberate in that he had to leave the roadway, possibly jump a curb, drive across the lawn, and run into a 5-foot cut-off tree trunk which was used as the snowman’s base.
Possibly a funnier picture would have been a wrecker hauling the wrecked vehicle off to the repair shop.
Wouldn’t it be interesting if cyberspace could reveal to us conversations before impact and afterwards?
Gary Ragsdale
Copperas Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.