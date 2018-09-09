To the Editor:
I am a 1984 Copperas Cove High School alumnus as well as a staunch Bulldog (not Bulldawg) supporter, and my children have been out of school for 10 years.
I have lived in Copperas Cove for 50 years and know many teachers, principals, school board members and coaches. In high school, I was an athletic trainer for all sports and am proud to say I went to college on a full scholarship for my hard work.
I remember as far back as 7th grade calling sports scores in to KOOV radio and I have known (longtime Cove sportscaster) Joe Lombardi for 40 years.
It is extremely appalling to me and my family that for the first time in 36 years the Bulldogs are not being broadcast on the radio.
For Coach Jack Alvarez to mention that he is in town to win football games and not for radio broadcasting is a SERIOUS issue with myself and the majority of our community.
Some of us are disabled and cannot get to every game and many peoples work hours just do not allow for game attendance.
Something needs to be done about this immediately!
The sponsors are in place. What is the problem, Mr. Alvarez?
Charles Lumpkins
Copperas Cove
