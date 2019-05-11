To the Editor:
Two new faces will join the Board of Trustees of Central Texas College. I congratulate Charles Hollinger and James Pierce on their elections (in the May 4 general election).
Mr. Hollinger, who brings years of community service and financial skills to the College, replaces Ms. Mari Myer, who retired from the Board after 30 years of service.
Mari came to the College at its inception and she has brought a passion and grace to its history.
Mr. Pierce replaces Dr. Joe Burns, superintendent of Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Dr. Burns brought a special insight of education philosophy and a professional demeanor to the Board.
Although not re-elected, he will continue to be a strong supporter and resource for Central Texas College.
Central Texas College, under the excellent leadership of Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus, continues to be an outstanding public community college with quality academics and a strong financial stability in the midst of ever-changing societal requirements.
Jimmy Towers
Chair
Central Texas College
Board of Trustees
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.