To the Editor:
In reference to the letter to the editor regarding high cost of insulin (April 28), the Greater Killeen Community Clinic (formerly Free Clinic) provides medical services to low income, uninsured children and adults living in Killeen and surrounding communities.
Through its many partnerships, both local and global, and fund raising efforts, the clinic provides all medications, including insulin, at no charge to its patients.
In 2018, medications valued at $3 million-plus were dispensed to patients in its walk in, acute care clinics and its chronic disease management program.
For more information, call 254-618-4211.
Marlene DiLillo
Executive Director
Greater Killeen Community Clinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.