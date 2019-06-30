To the Editor:
On May 18, the Friends In Crisis Homeless Shelter in Killeen temporarily closed due to a shortfall of funds to cover operating expenses for that one shelter.
We were informed March 11, 2019, that one grant was reduced and we had gotten word that a second one was discontinued, totaling $174,273. Without these funds, the Families In Crisis Board had to make a difficult decision, one that we hoped never would be in front of us.
It was apparent that we needed to secure funds in the approximate amount of $180,000 to reopen the facility and be confident that it will never close again.
As of Dec. 15, 2019, we met the three-year operation requirement, became eligible to apply for several grants, and are actively completing the process for those grant funds.
We anticipate that we will receive funding and the funds will be available Oct.1.
In the meantime, we must receive sufficient donations to be able to reopen and operate until that time.
As reported earlier, the board placed an amount of $180,000 as needed to reopen to ensure that we would not have to close once we open again. We still need community contributions to help us get to that point.
We are at the $80,000 mark and waiting to hear back from several foundations and businesses, the City of Killeen, and the City of Harker Heights.
Just this past Monday, a presentation was also made to the Bell County Commissioners Court. For foundations, it usually takes some time since they have scheduled meeting dates to consider funding requests.
You can make a huge difference to help us get people back into the shelter and off the streets.
It is easy to contribute. Go to www.familiesincrisis.net and open the Donate button, or send a check to Families In Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, Texas 76540, or drop a check or cash by the FIC Office at 1305 E. Rancier Ave.
Once we secure sufficient funds, it will take us a week or less to get prepared for the reopening. That includes time for hiring staff, training new staff, and hopefully we will be able to get some former staff members back.
Many people are helping. One councilman for the City of Killeen stated in open session that businesses need to step up and he pledged $5,000. He wrote the check the next day at his place of business.
Another individual provided a donation of $1,000 and recently arranged a wire transfer of $100 per month from her checking account to support the needs of these most vulnerable citizens.
We are blessed and I ask you to consider following their example.
Some churches have provided contributions and some of these places of worship give to Families In Crisis regularly.
Whether you are an individual, a business, an organization, a church, a foundation, or any other group, we need your help to reopen this facility.
Let’s get these most vulnerable citizens back into a safe, clean, loving environment.
Say a prayer and count your blessings, but then make a decision to help others.
Thanks to all of you who have already shown compassion to the degree of making a contribution. You are helping to make the community a better place.
Blessings to all.
Larry W. Moehnke
vice president
Families In Crisis
