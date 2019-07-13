Families in Crisis VP discusses plans for reopening of homeless shelter
To the Editor:
If you have been reading the newspaper or accessed any news coverage, you probably are aware that the Families In Crisis Board met Monday evening and voted to reopen the Friends In Crisis Homeless Shelter on or before Aug. 9.
Although it is still very tight on funds at this time for reopening on that date, it is one that the organization can effectively initiate.
It is hoped that funding will be received from the city of Killeen, some foundations, organizations, groups, churches, individuals, and other funding sources that will allow the reopening to take place as early as Friday, July 26.
The grounds of the facility are being cleared by next Monday to give us time to clear, clean and sanitize the area to ensure that there are no elements of an illness that may be present when we reopen.
I want to thank all of you who have already given to help us reopen. For others, it is not too late to help us open two weeks earlier.
Remember, our domestic violence shelter and homeless shelter are open 365 days a year, one for 24 hours a day and one for 16 hours a day.
Even when we reopen the homeless shelter, we need continued monetary support to provide shelter and support of those who we serve, and to help to empower them to make their lives better. For those of you who have demonstrated an interest in helping the homeless, partner with us so that we can utilize the best efforts possible to change these lives.
Both our shelters make a tremendous difference in the lives of those we serve.
We currently have an average of 65 per night at the domestic violence shelter and will more than likely reestablish 75 or more per night at the homeless shelter once we begin operations again.
Again, thank you for your support financially and for your many prayers. Continuation of both are needed in the short and long term.
If you wish to donate, go to the Donate button on www.familiesincrisis.net, send a check to P.O. Box 25, Killeen, Texas 76540, or drop the check or cash by the office at 1305 E. Rancier Ave.
Larry W. Moehnke
Vice President
Families In Crisis
