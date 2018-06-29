To the Editor:
As both private citizens, and as proud members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2109, we would like to inform your readers about the value government employees bring to our community.
We are employees of the Central Texas VA hospital in Temple and have dedicated our lives’ work to fulfill the VA mission that is “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s veterans.
Every day we do our job providing much-needed services to the American taxpayer yet face constant attacks from political insiders looking to cut our pay, retirement and jobs.
If enacted, the administration’s budget will rob tens of thousands of dollars from the paychecks and retirement benefits of federal workers.
It will drastically cut the services millions of Americans rely on every day — including many of us here in Temple. And it will do nothing but pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.
Federal employees are not the problem. People like us are already struggling to make ends meet.
We shouldn’t have to give up our retirement, so some Wall Street money man can buy another yacht or have a better vacation.
Lorrisa Longoria
Temple
