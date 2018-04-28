To the Editor:
As a student from the 5th grade through KHS graduation, and an educator of 41 years for students in KISD, I express the continued need for total district improvement.
Many campuses are crowded and aging, creating unsafe learning situations, not only from compromised facilities, but also from outside intrusions.
As a former Harker Heights High School principal, I was always concerned about being able to secure 21 doors from unwanted issues. All of our students deserve equity in learning and productive safe learning environments.
I came here as a military child and know the challenges many of our students face in this regard.
Let us all come together to support the efforts of our superintendent and school board to provide our ever-increasing student body with the tools with which to be safe, learn and succeed in the world we gave them.
This KISD bond election will provide the improvement and growth I have mentioned for now and future years. It is definitely the right thing to do for our kids.
Please consider a positive vote for this very important and necessary issue.
Ralph Bray
Killeen
