To the Editor:
Something must be done to begin to repair Killeen streets that have been the victim of 20 years of not adequately allotting funds for repairs.
We only require streets to be constructed to very minimal standards and now we pay the price. I believe that the street maintenance fee is the fairest way to begin to right the wrongs of the past.
With a fee, the burden is spread across the entire community. No group or special interests are immune from its effects or benefit.
Old and young, rich and poor, veterans and civilian alike pay a fair share.
Had this been a tax, then those who pay no taxes would be immune and thereby force a disproportionate cost to those who do.
This way, business and nonbusiness share in the way to finally begin to make headway to repair our crumbling road infrastructure.
This is a road fee and should earmarked for repairs only ... no other purposes are to be allowed..
Even though it looks easy to cast blame and feel unfairly charged, I salute this council for taking action..
Now I hope that this council will close the deal by voting yes on the final draft ordinance and quickly implement impact fees on all new construction to stop all future unfunded deterioration of roads yet to be built. Those fees must be used where they are collected to maintain roads that won’t need repairs until the future but at least the money will be in the bank when they are needed and eliminate the need for future road fee increases.
I am a taxpayer, business owner and citizen. Their action affects me directly by raising my costs, just like yours.
Again, good job, City of Killeen. This was the right thing to do. For those who voted against, I salute you also for your efforts and looking out for those who feel the same as you.
Now, let’s come together and move our city forward. This vote is behind us.
Richard “Dick” Young
Former Killeen city councilman
Killeen
