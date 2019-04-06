To the Editor:
Prior to reading the article “Volunteers brave cold for Waterway Cleanup,” I wasn’t aware of Keep Killeen Beautiful and their annual waterway cleanup.
Growing up in Killeen, I had many friends and family members that littered like it was second nature, not really caring about where that trash would end up.
With that being said, it’s really amazing to see people in my hometown banding together for an environmentally friendly initiative that I wouldn’t have expected them to. Most people simply acknowledge the dangers of water pollution without putting forth the effort to change its detrimental course, so it’s encouraging to know that there are many others out there that have the same desire as I do to make change before the effects are irreversible and consequently harm many marine ecosystems.
We are responsible for the terrible state the environment is in today. For this very reason, it is important that we, as a whole, correct our mistakes and instead, contribute to our natural phenomena rather than continue destroying her.
Keep Killeen Beautiful and all the people that take part in it stand as an example that, with collective effort and determination, humans can take on a new, more acceptable title: Stewards of the Earth. As beings who are a subset of nature itself, we should push for the restoration and protection for all of our land and water.
Tavina Singleton
Austin
