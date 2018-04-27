To the Editor:
Every day we are blessed with opportunities to positively impact our children and our community. May 5 presents one of the most impactful opportunities!
I am asking my community members to vote “YES” for the Killeen ISD bond election — Propositions A and B.
Your “YES” vote:
• ensures that we have enough seats for students who are moving into our area (approximately 500 each year).
• assists our staff in keeping our students safe.
• provides equitable learning environments for all students and the same opportunities across the district.
• maintains the investment of our schools in a way and helps to maintain our strong communities.
• protects our property values because quality schools matter.
It has been 16 years — more than an entire generation of students — since we’ve been asked to support such an issue. It’s not just necessary we address these critical needs — it’s necessary that we address them NOW.
Whether you have kids in the district or not, we must remember that education is the great equalizer and that a little sacrifice for something that serves the greater good is what makes this country a great place to live and raise a family.
This community should know that better than anywhere.
Please join other parents/residents/entire community and vote “YES” for the Killeen ISD bond election. Vote “YES” for leaving a legacy of greatness for Killeen ISD. Vote “YES” for providing a strong foundation on which our kids will grow to become future leaders of our community and ensuring a healthy, vibrant district for future generations to inherit!
Thank you for your support and for helping to make a difference for our kids and community — our future.
Vote “YES” for Propositions A and B on May 5. (Early voting continues April 30 and May 1).
Brenda Coley
Harker Heights
