To the Editor:
Victims of rape, domestic violence and other violent crimes should not have to face the justice system alone. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is April 7-13, aims to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights. The Texas Access to Justice Foundation (TAJF) is proud to support the civil legal needs of survivors in the aftermath of a crime.
Each year, victims of violent crimes receive life-changing civil legal services –– such as filing for a protective order, coordinating emergency services and collecting crime victims’ compensation benefits –– from legal aid organizations funded by TAJF.
Each time legal aid helps a mother escape an abusive spouse or protects a child from physical or emotional harm, families are able to heal and become productive members of our communities. Making civil legal services accessible to crime victims allows them to focus on regaining control of their lives and provides peace of mind during trying times.
Betty Balli Torres
Executive Director
Texas Access to Justice Foundation
Austin
