To the Editor:
Now that we are losing “Obamacare,” a lot of us will lose health care because we have pre-exsisting conditions, so can we have the billions of dollars of our tax money going to build a Mexico wall on our border so we can have healthcare for Americans?
Obviously, Mexico isn’t going to pay for the wall, and if the government shuts down, many of us will lose our income. The only good thing of all of this is that all the politicians will be fired by the people and replaced with those for America and our people.
My good friend Jose, who lives south of the border near El Paso, will be mad because he is setting up a rope ladder company and immigrants can buy it and throw over any wall.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
