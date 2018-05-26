To the Editor:
When I hear an American say, “Health care is a privilege, not a right,” I wonder how do such people reach a point in their life where they think people should die because they cannot afford health care.
We are the only civilized nation that does not have government health care for our people. Why?
Jim Denton
Gatesville
