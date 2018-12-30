To the Editor:
If General Motors wants to cut thousands of American jobs and move their car plants to Mexico for cheap labor, then let’s all do this.
We know the president and the politicians are not going to get anything done so “we the people” will take care of this problem.
Write to all car dealers who sell any General Motors cars, used or new and let them know that Americans will not buy any GM vehicle for any price unless they bring those plants and jobs back to America.
They can try to sell them for half price and we will not buy them.
If GM is not for America and our people, then we should not buy anything they make.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
