To the Editor:
Some folks, especially the “gun lobby,” do not want laws that control guns in this nation. They complain and write all kinds of columns in newspapers that gun laws are against the Second Amendment — not true.
Known as the “gun show loophole,” most states do not require background checks for firearms purchased at gun shows from private individuals — federal law only requires licensed dealers to conduct checks. ... Some states’ requirements are limited only to handgun purchases.
Now you know why those people who want gun laws to stop this are doing that. Many of them have had their kids or someone close to them killed by these type of people.
Do you know illegals can buy guns at gun shows? Do you want that? If not, you are one of us who wish to stop it.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
