To the Editor:
About 117 million eligible Americans did not vote last election, which is about 52 percent of eligible voters.
Maybe there should be a penalty for not voting. If you want to be a citizen of America but do not want to help select leaders for our country, then you should have to serve in the military, or do other things like working with those who help people in combat zones.
If nothing else, they could spend two years picking up trash and mowing all along our highways.
Certainly they should pay more taxes since they offer nothing else to our nation. Freedom isn’t free and I think it is time to educate the nonvoters.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
