To the Editor:
Every other year our family has a reunion. Like most families, we are pretty much politically divided.
We just had the reunion a few weekends back during the horrible decision to take children away from parents at the border.
I was really surprised that all of us are voting the same in every election for the next two years.
Most of the men have served in the military, many are retired military and they all are very angry about the treatment of our allies and these families trying to escape horrible danger in their countries.
Gangs and drug cartels control countries in South America.
Mexico has many people killed each year by the cartels. I was really surprised how upset everyone was about politicians gerrymandering our nation so that politicians control the vote and not the people.
It is “we the people,” not “we the politicians” who rule this nation.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
