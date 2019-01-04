To the Editor:
I don’t know about all these “walls.”
Yes you have the one in China that is a tourist attraction which the one in Germany is also, then the Trump/Mexican wall which is “chaos” and Wall Street which is also “chaos.”
The “walls” I want to see is the ones that has these trouble-making selfish politicians behind them.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.