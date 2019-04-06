To the Editor:
Where did this idea come from that any politician in this nation is above the law? No one is above the laws of this nation — PERIOD!
Is this president actually believing he does not have to follow our laws? Now you have an Attorney General, who works directly for and is under the president as his boss, telling Congress that he will not let Congress see the entire Mueller report.
American taxpayers paid several million for this report and we have been waiting to see how Russia invaded our elections.
No! Dang right we are going to see it and Congress will see it all or there will be a lot of politicians kicked out of government next election from the top down. We Americans will not put up with dictators or their followers.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.