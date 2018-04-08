To the Editor:
I read with interest the article written about the recent reduction in violent crime in Killeen. Don’t be beguiled into placing a high degree of credence in the FBI crime statistics as an accurate barometer.
I spent 35 years in law enforcement, culminating my career as the chief of police of a city that regularly placed in the top 10 most dangerous cities in America.
My experience indicates that a reduction in reported crime often occurs because the public loses faith in the agency’s dedication.
With that being said, the new chief appears to be attempting to rebuild trust in the agency.
Christopher Gershel
Georgetown
