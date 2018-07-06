To the Editor:
Last week, a disgruntled reader of the Capital Gazette in Maryland entered the newspaper office’s main entrance around 2:30 p.m., shattering the glass door with the first blasts from his shotgun.
There was no other way out because the murderer barricaded the only other exit to the building. The Gazette is a “gun free zone” and everyone in the building was a defenseless target. Police arrived within five minutes of the initiation of the shooting, but not before seven people were dead or injured.
I was recently asked by a Killeen Daily Herald journalist to do an interview at its office.
As I walked up to the door, I noticed a 30.06 & 30.07 sign which told me that I would have to disarm to enter the building. I could have easily hidden my gun and entered anyway, but as a law-abiding citizen I instead informed the journalist that I couldn’t do the interview where I would be disarmed.
I’m perplexed as to why local papers feel that a sign will keep them safe from a deranged murderer. I don’t understand how institutions that rely upon the First Amendment for what they do are so willing to callously trample on the Second Amendment rights of their employees and customers at the same time.
I truly hope that the Killeen Daily Herald will rethink its policies to protect its employees and customers. Licensed gun owners in Texas have no felony convictions, no drug-related convictions, no mental defects, and have passed a NICS background check.
They are the most law-abiding segment of our society, according to DPS statistics. End gun-free zones.
CJ Grisham
Temple
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald offers candidates the option of having a video interview in the newsroom conference room. Some candidates choose to forgo the video and usually don’t provide a reason. CJ Grisham had an appointment for his video, but called and said he wouldn’t come in without his gun.
The videos are optional, not mandatory, so that was fine, and the story could have ended there. The Herald, however, gave Grisham another option. We were covering a political event with video in Copperas Cove at a location where guns were allowed. We told Grisham he could go to the Cove event and the Herald would videotape him there. He did, we did, and the video was posted along with those of other candidates.
