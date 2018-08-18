To the Editor:
On the Aug. 11 Opinion page was a letter, headlined, “Reader warns about dangers of suppression of the free press.” I could not agree more with the writer statement, “A free press is not just another newspaper, it is vital for Democracy to survive.”
I would add that a free press must also be a fair press that reports the news of who, what, when, where, why and how unblemished by any political agenda.
Any other permutation supports the quote often credited to humorist philosopher Mark Twain, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you are uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you are misinformed.”
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
