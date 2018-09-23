To the Editor:
I am pleased to see that Killeen is addressing the city street sewer outage problem, as have Copperas Cove and other communities.
I live in Harker Heights and worry that a sewer problem under the city-owned street in front of my home could end up being a $10-30K expense for me.
Harker Heights should pay for such repairs. They see fit to build a $300K traffic circle in front of Walmart, money that could repair 10-30 sewer outages.
Maybe a small fee should be added to our water bill to take care of such outages. It seems inevitable that most of us will have outages, and not many of us will be able afford such a bill.
If other communities can provide the service at no expense to citizens, why cannot Harker Heights?
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
