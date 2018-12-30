Heights reader calls for water district to keep election of directors
To the Editor:
Two or three editions of the KDH last week discussed changes to the local Water Control and Improvement District (WCID).
Expansion of the district’s boundaries seems reasonable and logical.
The controversy of whether to continue appointing WCID directors, as we have done in the past, or to conduct a vote by WCID citizen members (who fund the WCID) to elect WCID directors remains unresolved.
I have watched local governments for many years. Here is my conclusion: Appointments usually result in “more of the same” with few new ideas or new faces.
Voting usually results in new ideas, new faces, and discourages the perception of, ”good ole boy” or “good ole girl” networks.
It is our money. Let us vote!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
