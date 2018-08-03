To the Editor:
Mr. Dave Anderson is the editor of “Leveraging A Political, Economic, and Societal Framework.” He writes in Wednesday’s KDH Opinion Page an article titled, “Democratic Party doesn’t need unifying: factions are fine.” He talks about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders as one faction of the Democratic Party which espouses Democratic Socialism. He further states that House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and her followers will probably not embrace Democratic Socialism as another faction. Lastly, he writes about party centrists like Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio who do not support Democratic Socialism or Mrs. Pelosi “resist everything” initiative” as their party’s platform.
His main theme of this article is summarized in this quote, “It would be best if Democratic strategists stopped trying to figure out how to unify the party between now and Election Day 2020 when these factions are inevitable.”
Rarely, do I agree with a liberal writer’s point of view. However, in this situation I completely agree with him. I would offer him the same advice the Cheshire Cat (paraphrased just a smidgen) gave to Alice who asked for directions during her travels through Wonderland, “If you do not know where you are going any road (or faction) will get you there!”
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
Veteran: Trump wasn’t forceful
with Putin, but he is not a traitor
To the Editor:
In reference to the Trump/Putin news conference, I’m disappointed, not because the president did not insult or berate Russia’s president, but because he neglected to point out that despite Putin’s claims, there was factual evidence that they did try to interfere in our elections.
Our president believes in keeping our enemies close. It is not a bad idea if one takes into consideration that Russia owns close to 50 percent of all the nuclear weapons in the world, for a combined total with the U.S., and both control 92 percent.
Nevertheless, he was not assertive enough and missed a golden opportunity to prove that he is not Putin’s buddy.
Previous actions by the president support that. Sanctions for suspected election interference (stronger than his predecessor) remain in place. Several Russian-controlled buildings have been shut down and its occupants deported.
Weapons have been sent to areas in conflict with the Russians. Would you do that to a buddy?
Other commanders in chief have, at one time or another, committed serious mistakes. For example, terminating/replacing the ground-based missile system deployed in Poland and the Czech Republic (to appease the Russians who were totally against it).
The decision on the Iraq War, billions to Iran and North Korea for nothing, the red line in the sand, etc., etc.
There’s evidence that the Russians were hacking computers at the White House, State Department and Joint Chiefs of Staff since 2015.
Action taken? None.
The president’s failure to respond forcefully is perplexing. One thing is certain; he is not a traitor, he loves America, he did not give up anything, he tries hard to keep others from taking advantage of the U.S. He is tired of the U.S. being the world’s “Sugar Daddy.”
Another thing: the meeting with President Putin was not a one-time deal. Many issues were discussed and further conferences/ meetings are on the agenda.
Keep on trucking, Mr. President, (without any help from the press or the Democratic Party, of course).
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
Reader asks why Trump backers don’t see truth about him, Putin
To the Editor:
The recent letters have piqued my interest. For starters I am kind of disappointed the officer corps of the United States Army misled me for more than 29 years. They told me that the Russians were our enemies and it turns out that isn’t true.
I guess we just misunderstood them. I had a hard time getting my mind around the letter that stated that Obama was a bigger traitor then our president.
I grant you he was weak but disloyal enough to state that his intelligence agencies were wrong and that Putin was telling the truth. WOW — Hey, maybe the president missed that he was a KGB agent.
When the Berlin Wall came down, Putin’s duty station was Dresden and he immediately burned all his files. However, as the president pointed out we are not so innocent neither, whatever that means.
Any person who would use innocent children as pawns to get his wall, which as all walls in the history of the world would be ineffective sure isn’t innocent.
Although his advisers told him not to impose tariffs, he did anyway and now has a backlash from his supporters in the farm community. If he ran right now, there is no way he would get re-elected.
John Sammis
Killeen
