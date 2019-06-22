To the Editor:
Appraisal Review Boards are each Texas property owner’s last readily accessible defense against capricious and arbitrary tax appraisals by the county appraisal district.
The ARB is a board, selected by a district judge, that hears from citizens protesting that their appraisals are set too far above market value or inequitably. But the ARB process only protects citizens if it faithfully follows the law, in accordance with the guidelines set in their annual training requirements.
The Texas Legislature provided many protections for property owners in the Texas Property Tax Code. The right to inspect and receive all evidence to be used by the appraiser 14 days prior to the hearing is one.
The greatest protection is that the appraisal district has the burden of proof by the preponderance of evidence to raise an owner’s appraised property value.
If the ARB, based only on the evidence presented at this meeting, deems that the appraiser has not met that burden of proof, by law, the ARB is to rule for the property owner.
When the appraiser showed no evidence to justify my residential lot near-tripling in value in one year, I expected the rule of law to protect me.
So imagine my surprise when the ARB chair stated to me the property owner and the appraisal district representative, “we’re trying to find a way to satisfy both of you.”
Huh? The law is not to “satisfy both of us.” The law is to ensure the government, in this case the appraisal district, has proven that its increased valuation was justified.
If the government had proven its case, my residential lot would have remained at the $3 per square foot the appraiser set on Jan 1.
The ARB recognized that the appraiser’s valuation as submitted was too high but instead of bringing the value down to the true median sales value price, this ARB decided to “meet in the middle” to keep all parties “satisfied.”
There is no satisfaction for a private property owner to gain partial protection from the rule of law.
It should never be this easy for government to take from its citizens.
Howard “Scot” Arey
Harker Heights
Killeen reader says research needed when looking back on Confederacy
To the Editor:
I was pleased to read that the Holmes Firm PC won the bid for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, and hopefully it will be placed in a museum for historical viewing.
I can understand why some people are upset about the symbols of the Confederacy. Hard history can be hurtful when “alternative facts” get on stage. None of us can forget the Blue and the Gray.
However, we all can do serious research and listen to oral traditions and find a way to separate bad feelings from the memory. To do t his requires inner strength. Let’s do it for our descendents, so that shame, guilt and malice will not prevail.
Israel Lewis III
Killeen
